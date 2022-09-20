JOLIET- Joliet Football started their season with a big win over Scobey, and they remain unbeaten to this point. That's created some buzz within the program, and the town, about what they can accomplish this fall.

The J-Hawks expect to have a lot of moments to celebrate this season, as they've already seen their hard work in the offseason payoff on gameday.

"We're just really close. This offseason battling in the weight room made us closer as brothers and it comes out on this field when we're playing together," said senior wide receiver and safety Paxton McQuillan.





Head Coach George Warburton said Joliet had the best offseason he's ever seen, with guys getting after it in the weight room. During that time he came up with the team's motto for the season, "Draw a Line."

"It comes from Marcus Luttrell, the Lone Survivor," McQuillan explained. "He was laying there paralyzed from the waist down, injuries, he lost all of his buddies and could have just laid there and died essentially but as a navy seal he's trained not to quit and he drew a line seven inches in front of him, crawled in front of that line and drew that line and did that seven miles to safety. We use that as inspiration down the season, we play in those close games to just not quit and keep going."

Senior tight end and linebacker Seth Bailey added, "For us it's taking that step, if you're tired, down or losing we draw that line to stay focused and keep fighting and it's just our motto this year to always keep fighting and never quit."

The past two seasons, Joliet has seen success in the regular season, only to bow out early in the playoffs. Bailey said the rest of the state has pinned the J-Hawks a a team that crumbles in the playoffs. Simply put, they're sick of it. This year there's a different feeling for this team.