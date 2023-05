RED LODGE--It was a cold, windy, and rainy day in Red Lodge, but it wasn't enough to stop District 4B's athletes from trying to qualify for Divisionals.

The top six athletes advance to Divisionals, and on the track was the boys 4x100 relay. Joliet started out in front and Columbus at the back, but on the final straightaway it was Red Lodge, followed by Huntley Project and Roundup. The Rams won it on their home track in 45.3 seconds.

Next up were the girls, Huntley Project and Shepherd were favored, and that's who it came down to in the final leg. Project beat Shepherd by two hundredths of a second in 52.87.

In the boys 800, Red Lodge's Jacob Stewart was out in front during the first lap, and his lead continued to grow. On the final stretch you could hardly see the pack behind him, but he still pushed to the very end. He took home a decisive district championship in 2:02.04.

Then it was the girls' turn, Huntley Project freshman Avery Gerdes already broke the school record in this event this season. She had a lead from the start and it stayed that way, she took home yet another win in the 800.

The boys 110 meter hurdles kicked off the second half of the day. It was Huntley Project's Luke Donally with a smile and the district championship win in 16.78.

Donally is also a defending state champion in pole vault. Athletes took it a little easier with the conditions today. He won it with a jump of 12'6".

Over to girls' triple jump, Columbus' Mackenzie Shiels took it home with a jump of 34 1/2'.

