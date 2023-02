RED LODGE- The District 4B basketball tournament began with the first round on Wednesday in Red Lodge.

Huntley Project and Columbus boys' and girls' basketball teams both received a bye as the top two seeds in the tournament and will play in Friday's semifinals.

Wednesday Boys Scores

Roundup 51 Joliet 44 Fina

Red Lodge 58 Shepherd 40

Wednesday Girls Scores

Red Lodge 62 Joliet 48

Shepherd 61 Roundup 12