COLUMBUS- The Red Lodge Lady Rams survived an upset bid from Shepherd to move on in the District 4B Tournament.

Red Lodge led by as many as 14 points, but in the third quarter, the Fillies went on a 12-3 run to bring themselves back into the ballgame. With under thirty seconds to play, the Fillies had the ball with a chance to tie. The shot from beyond the arc bounced off the rim and Red Lodge claimed the 40-36 victory.

Brayli Reimier led Red Lodge with a game-high 19 points in a physical matchup. Isabelle sager added 15 points and nine rebounds, including a big three-point play late in the fourth.

Fillies were led by Aubrey Allison, who finished with 13 points, five assists and five rebounds.

With the win, the Lady Rams secure a spot in the Southern B divisional tournament. Red Lodge awaits the winner of Huntley Project and Columbus in the District 4B championship on Saturday night.