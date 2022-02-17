COLUMBUS- The Columbus Cougars used a 13-3 run in the second half to pull away from Huntley Project and win 55-46.

Columbus was led by Catey Kimble who finished with a game-high 22 points. Hannah Obert added 13 points, with eight of those coming from the free throw line.

Huntley Project and Columbus traded blows in the first half, and at the break the Red Devils trailed by just two points. In the first half, Huntley Project shot 55 percent from beyond the arc. That dropped to 21 percent in the second half and the Cougars began their run, opening up a 47-31 lead.

Red Devils were led by 18 points from Paige Lofing.

Columbus will play Red Lodge in the 4B District Title game on Saturday at 6 PM.