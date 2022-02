COLUMBUS- Colby Martinez led the way with 14 points as Columbus ran past Shepherd 58-34 on Thursday night.

The Cougars punch their ticket to Saturday's District 4B championship game, and a trip to the Southern B Divisional Tournament with the win. Cougars are now 16-3 overall.

Hayden Steffanson (11) and Cale Chamberlin (10) also scored in double figures.

Shepherd was led by Colton Zubach who finished with a game-high 15 points.