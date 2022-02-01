WORDEN- Two is better than one for Damon Gros Ventre.

"It's crazy. I didn't think I'd get two records in one night."

On Tuesday night against Huntley Project, the Lodge Grass senior scored 71-points against the Red Devils. That mark breaks the previous single-game state scoring record of 68. MHSA record books say that record was set by Harlem's Brad Cichosz in 2020.

"I didn't even expect it. I was expecting to pass the great Elvis Old Bull's record but then everything kept falling. Everything just went right tonight," said Gros Ventre postgame.

34 was the magic number for Gros Ventre entering the night. That's how many points he needed to pass Lodge Grass great, Elvis Old Bull, in career scoring. He accomplished the feat with 38 points in the first half alone, passing Old Bull's previous mark of 1,948.

"Growing up I heard a lot of stories that especially the state tournaments, just a bunch of stories growing up. I wish I got to watch him but it means a lot, just can't believe it."

Lodge Grass defeated Huntley Project, 108-70, improving to 13-0.

Gros Ventre's career tally now stands at 1,986 points, just 14 short of 2,000 before Wednesday's key matchup with Lame Deer (4-0; 12-1) at MetraPark. It's a quick turnaround, after a moment that will be hard to forget.

"It's going to take a few days but like I said, this is not the ultimate goal. Ultimate goal is three state titles and we are just going to keep working hard and chasing that every day."