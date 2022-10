MELSTONE- It's a big game in 6-man football on Friday night when unbeaten Broadview-Lavina travels to take on 6-1 Custer-Hysham-Melstone.

The winner will claim the 6-man south crown in the final week of the regular season.

"We started off the season with a loss to Froid-Medince Lake, now we're 6-1, six in a row last regular season game against Broadview number two in the state, we're three so yeah this friday will be a big game for us," said senior Bryce Grebe of Custer-Hysham-Melstone.