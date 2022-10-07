BRIDGER- Custer-Hysham-Melstone got a big statement win on Friday night, overcoming Bridger 40-22.



The match-up between two 1-loss programs would help sort the pecking order, at least for now in 6-man football.

Midway through the first quarter, Bryce Grebe rolled out and found Laynce Duncan to put his side up six.



Bridger answered in the second quarter, Gage Goltz scurried in and the Scouts reclaimed the lead.

In the end, Grebe and the Rebels mad a couple more plays and picked up the important win on the road.

"Coming in knowing we had to stop the run on these guys. They were a run dominant team. We did that well, and it showed," said Grebe.

Senior Alex Russell added, "We executed perfectly on defense. They couldn't run on us, and then we picked up their spread. Felt like we locked them down pretty good. Defense stole the show, I think."