BILLINGS- The Billings Senior volleyball program has a new volleyball coach this fall and it's a familiar name in the Magic City, Courtney Bad Bear.



Bad Bear is wasting no time changing the culture within the Broncs program. In fact, maybe changing isn't the right word. Let's say she is working to reinstate the winning culture at Senior high.

Bad Bear loves being a Bronc. In high school, she was a standout volleyball and basketball player for the Broncs, graduating in 2018. In volleyball, her team went 93-9 overall in four years, with the Broncs never finishing worse than third at the state tournament, including a state title in her freshman season.

What did those great teams all have in common? Great defense. That's what Bad Bear is working to instill back into the Broncs this season.

"Defense. We were always one of the better defensive teams in the state and I wanted to bring that identity back to Senior High," said Bad Bear. "To be the best blocking team in the state, best backcourt defense in the state and that's one of the number one things we work on in practice."

You don't get great at defense overnight. It takes hard work, and tough, defensive practices.



"They're hard, they're very hard but we know she does it for the good of us and the good of the team because she has our best interest at heart. She wants us to play well and play to our potential," said senior Leah Champlin.



When Karen Switzer resigned at the end of last season, the job became available to Bad Bear. She said she was able to take some time to reflect, and mull the decision over with family and those close to her, but she didn't need long.

Bad Bear admits being the head coach for the Broncs is something she's dreamed of since she was in high school.

"This is always something I said I was going to do I was going to come back and coach at Senior whether it was volleyball or basketball I think I said that when I was a junior in high school," she said. "It was just something I was really passionate about I love Senior high, I love Senior volleyball and just being here so it's always something that was in the back of my head."

This year's team returns an experienced group boasting versatility on the court, and Bad Bear has immediately set some high expectations for the girls, and what they can accomplish early on in her tenure .

"I think our biggest strength is our energy. I think we are really good for cheering for each other and pick each other up when we're down. I think we have a lot of potential and we have big hitters, good defense and I think we need to put it all together to succeed this season," said senior Ella Kincaid .

Bad Bear added, "I have really big audacious goals for this team and I have to voice to them I hold them to a high standard because they deserve to be held to a high standard, they're a great team."