Connection to community guides Roberts' Taylee Chirrick to Montana State

ROBERTS- For the last few summers, Taylee Chirrick has constantly been on the road playing in AAU basketball tournaments, showcasing her talents with the hopes of catching the eyes of big-time programs.

She was prepared to leave home, play somewhere far away, but it turned out the perfect place for Chirrick was just a couple hours down the road in Bozeman.

Chirrick entertained offers from the likes of Arizona, Boise State and Villanova. She said after an official visit to Bozeman, she realized Montana State was the perfect fit.

"Yeah and you know I told myself too I was going to stay open to anything, and I really did I thought about getting out and just going and after talking to a lot of coaches and so many people, I realized that I felt a really good connection with Coach Binford and the program" Chirrick said. "She just made me feel so comfortable with her and I think it will be fun to represent Montana, stay here, and just do the best I can to support the team."

Of course, she's signing up for more cold winters, but Coach Binford reminded her she's already used to that.

"You know I mean she's like 'You've been used to it you might as well' and I have been used to the cold weather so I might as well and yeah, I'm excited."

Chirrick averaged over 30 points per game last season for Class C Roberts, leading the Rockets to their first state tournament appearance in program history. This fall she's back with Roberts, eager to make some more history in a place that's truly become home.

"I just love the people, I love the friends that I've made, the teachers, the whole community just it's so much different," said Chirrick, who transferred to Roberts last year from Billings West. "You feel so much closer to everyone, in your classes whether they're younger than you or older than you, you feel so much love and support from everyone. It's so cool having kindergarten through 12th grade here, even a couple days ago we had younger kids run in and hug you, they haven't seen you all summer and they're just so excited you feel like a role model for the younger kids which is really cool."

And she's staying busy, running cross country while also playing volleyball this fall before hoops season returns, something you can afford to do at a Class C school. Chirrick is all about bringing pride to her school and she's eager for the chance to soon represent the 406 with the 'Cats.

"You know the players we do have and the ones coming in I think will be able to do some cool things for the program and just having the support from the people in Bozeman and everyone there, it's going to be cool."