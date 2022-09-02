The Shepherd Mustangs were hoping to rebound from a home loss, and the Columbus Cougars were hoping to continue their dominance after a home win against Roundup last week. Cougars win this one 34-14.
Columbus gets first road win of season at Shepherd
- Katelyn McLean
-
- Updated
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
