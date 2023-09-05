COLUMBUS--The Cougars have started their season off with two statement wins. The hot start would be important to any program, but it's especially meaningful to the Cougars in light of last season's disappointments.

"It's frustrating for them because they did everything right," head coach Blake Hoge said. "They hit the weight room, they were in camps in the offseason, but then we couldn't show what we wanted to do on Friday night because we're all standing in plain clothes on the sideline. So, if everybody stays healthy, I think things are going to go alright for them." The Cougars lost eight starters last year due to injury, and lineman Ethan Short was one of them. He rehabbed hard in the offseason in order to take the field for his final year.

"I did everything they told me to do so I could come back, because last year we had a teammate that couldn't come back right away," Short said. "I was like, 'I don't want that to happen', so I was making sure I was on it."

Having everybody healthy this season is especially important to the large senior class, who is looking to make one final push and determine their legacy at Columbus.

"Just make it past the [quarterfinals]," senior wide receiver/running back Degen Nelson said. "We've been there twice when I was in high school, and we've never made it past. So, it's one of the goals we're pushing to."

"Just known for our work ethic and never giving up, and winning football games obviously, too," quarterback and defensive back Mason Meier said.

They're a tight-knit group that works hard on the field for each other, but pickup games off the field are a different story.

"We just have team dinners every Thursday, the whole team just goes and hangs out at my grandparents' house, and we just eat and play games," Nelson said. "It's nice when we're sick of football, we can just go beat up each other in cornhole or basketball. I'm unstoppable, but I won't brag too much," he added with a laugh.

Of course, no team can have success without a good team motto.

"Get juicy is our team motto," Meier said with a laugh. "I honestly couldn't tell you, it's one of our, I think one of our linemen and one of our tight ends last year came up with it out of nowhere."

It seems to be working, as the Cougars have outscored their first two opponents 120-0.