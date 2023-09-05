COLUMBUS--The Cougars have started their season off with two statement wins. The hot start would be important to any program, but it's especially meaningful to the Cougars in light of last season's disappointments.
Columbus football ready to show full potential this season
- Katelyn McLean
-
- Updated
- Katelyn McLean
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell, Petroleum, Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 9 AM 9/6/2023 elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke. This alert will be updated again at 900 AM 9/6/2023. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 8 AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, Cut Bank, Great Falls, Lewistown, Malta, and Sidney are Unhealthy When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- 'He's still with us.' Billings Central football honors late teammate
- Report: Montana football player no longer on team following alleged assault
- How to watch, stream and listen to the Montana Grizzlies’ football games this season
- Former Montana O-lineman, Butte High grad Dylan Cook makes Pittsburgh Steelers roster
- Fergus shuts out Laurel 21-0 in early Class A showdown
- Billings Outlaws join AFL for 2024 season
- Climbing the ladder: Senior volleyball adopts firefighter's mindset
- Rocky's Ty Reynolds makes immediate impact in return to action
- Kalispell Glacier stomps Billings Senior 49-7
- Billings Central girls' soccer has new coach, but same program values
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.