COLUMBUS--Baseball is officially a high school sport this year, with about 20 Montana High Schools giving it a try.

Like most spring sports, field conditions have been an early struggle for a lot of the high school baseball teams across the state. But Columbus said they've got a great group of guys and are feeling optimistic about the season ahead.

The 16 members of the team are excited for the opportunity to play without having to commit the extra time or money to travel to Billings.

"We've got a lot of younger guys on the team who are really big into baseball, and we've got Mike Curl, our only senior, who's been doing it his whole life, so I'm excited for it," junior outfielder Degen Nelson said. "I haven't played since I was twelve, so we'll see how it works out."

"My vision is to build a tradition here where every little kid who gets into elementary school wants to play baseball, wants to play baseball at a high school level," head coach Travis West said. "In the past, we've had our Little League program, which ended at 12, maybe 14 if they're lucky. And now they have something to look forward to continue to play, and work hard and train for high school baseball and have an opportunity to play at another level."

The group has only one senior, pitcher and first baseman Michael Curl, who committed to play college baseball in North Dakota. The senior has been travelling the 40 minutes to Billings for the opportunity to play baseball, and has quickly emerged as a leader on the young squad.