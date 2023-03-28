COLUMBUS--Baseball is officially a high school sport this year, with about 20 Montana High Schools giving it a try.
Like most spring sports, field conditions have been an early struggle for a lot of the high school baseball teams across the state. But Columbus said they've got a great group of guys and are feeling optimistic about the season ahead.
The 16 members of the team are excited for the opportunity to play without having to commit the extra time or money to travel to Billings.
"We've got a lot of younger guys on the team who are really big into baseball, and we've got Mike Curl, our only senior, who's been doing it his whole life, so I'm excited for it," junior outfielder Degen Nelson said. "I haven't played since I was twelve, so we'll see how it works out."
"My vision is to build a tradition here where every little kid who gets into elementary school wants to play baseball, wants to play baseball at a high school level," head coach Travis West said. "In the past, we've had our Little League program, which ended at 12, maybe 14 if they're lucky. And now they have something to look forward to continue to play, and work hard and train for high school baseball and have an opportunity to play at another level."
The group has only one senior, pitcher and first baseman Michael Curl, who committed to play college baseball in North Dakota. The senior has been travelling the 40 minutes to Billings for the opportunity to play baseball, and has quickly emerged as a leader on the young squad.
"Trying to get the younger kids to pay attention in practice and have fun," Curl said. "Not mess around, and make sure we're getting stuff done."
"I feel like Mike Curl helps a lot with his pitching and his batting," Nelson said. "He hits pretty good too, and we've got some good players like Mason Shepherd, he's been playing for a while, Coleman Coulter, they're really good all-around athletes so I think it will work out for us."
Like most spring sports, the weather has made a big impact, especially on baseball fundamentals like hitting, which is harder to simulate in a gym.
"Well, when you get to hit a real baseball, it feels different compared to hitting a soft foam ball," Curl said with a laugh.
Despite the challenges, the team feels like they are ready to compete, and can match up well with anyone.
"I think they can expect a very competitive group," West said. "We are class B, we're competing in an all-class league this year, in Montana, but I think we'll find that Columbus puts out very good baseball as we have in the past and we'll be very competitive against A and AA teams."
The Cougars won their first matchup against Sidney 15-0.