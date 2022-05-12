FORT WORTH- The PBR World Finals begin on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. Two Montanans will be competing in this year's field, Browning's Dakota Louis and Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett.

Louis will enter the competition ranked #23 in the world after winning his first Unleash the Beast Tour event in Billings in the final regular season stop for the PBR. Triplett qualifies for his eighth trip to the world finals as the #28 ranked rider in the world.

"I love the pressure there; I love the atmosphere. It's a chance to win a lot of money and just prove that you're there for a reason so now you just got to relax and show off what you got and worked so hard to make it there," Triplett said.

This is Triplett's first trip to the PBR world finals since 2019, as he says the last two years have been taxing with injuries, including one that kept him out of the PBR's championship competition in 2020.

The last time he was at the world finals in 2019, Triplett finished second behind Volborg's Jess Lockwood.

Now healthy, Triplett will enter Friday night finally healthy, and ready to rise to the task on the biggest stage and tally up qualifying rides like he did in his last appearance at the world finals.

"So it's fun and I'm excited to go there again, it's been two tough years for me but I'm back and ready to go and just getting confident again so it's going to be fun," Triplett said.

Former Montana State rider Chase Dougherty is also in the field of 40 at the PBR World Finals which begin on Friday in Forth Worth, Texas.