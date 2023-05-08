BILLINGS- The Huntley Project boys narrowly defeated defending divisional champions Columbus and the Colstrip girls ran past the competition for Class B Division 2 titles on Monday.

The Red Devils bested the Cougars by just two strokes as a team, finishing with a total of 333 to Columbus's 335.

The Cougars had two golfers finish in the top three in the individual boys' race. William Conat won the individual title with a total score of 73 and Landon Olson was third with a 77. Huntley Project's Rowdy Hudson was second at 75.

Led by Colstrip's Abby Baer, the Fillies finished with a team score of 419. Red Lodge and Shepherd tied for second at 465. Baer won the individual crown by four strokes with a total of 89. Baker's Hallie Flint was second with a 93 and Columbus's Paige Lethert was third at 94.