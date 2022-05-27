MISSOULA- The Great Falls CMR boys and Bozeman girls claimed Class AA team state tennis championships on Friday.

The Rustlers and Hawks each totaled 27 points to share the AA crown. Helena Capital finished third.

Great Falls CMR girls claimed second place and Missoula Hellgate finished third behind the state champion Hawks.

Helena Capital's Ryan Ashley defeated Bozeman's Blake Phillippi 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to win the boy's individual title. Bozeman's Meg McCarty defeated fellow Hawk Izabel Barr 6-0, 6-0 to secure the state championship.

Bozeman Gallatin boys doubles team comprised of Jake Fame and Ayden Schonoff defeated CMR's Carter Corn and Josh Stimac to declare themselves the best in AA.

Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank from Bozeman won the girl's doubles title with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Sophia Mansour and Olivia Mansour from Gallatin.