BILLINGS- Last season, new Senior head volleyball coach Courtney Bad Bear led the Lady Broncs to a Class AA state championship. Also, last season, Senior took part in a unique training session to start the season with the Billings Fire Department.

On Wednesday, Billings Senior went to Fire Station #4 to train with local firefighters once again in a new tradition.

The break away from a typical practice this time of year involved a 30-minute circuit that consisted of a tire flip, ladder climb, fire house pulls, weighted vest squat and container carries. Members of Fire Station #4 coached the girls along and participated alongside them in full gear.

"When I was younger, I wish I was more involved with sports especially with the career path I chose, it's a huge team dynamic in fire service and team building," said firefighter and paramedic Cory Letendre. "Not only helps kids through their younger years, but it also carries on until their later adulthood and how they grow personally and professionally later on in life."

For the Broncs, the mindset they learned from the firefighters is what they believe will help them during the season the most.

"It just helped us for the whole season, this is definitely the sending off point where I'm ready to work a hundred percent, a hundred percent of the time," said senior Maddie Swanson.



For Swanson, it's not just a mindset, but also a connection that she hopes to take beyond volleyball.

"I'm taking classes to hopefully get EMT certified and shadow with these guys during the year and I'm so excited, it's a crazy mindset to have, they're ready to go whenever and I feel like that's how the volleyball season will be."

Senior (2-0) will face Belgrade next on Saturday at 11 AM.