BILLINGS- The Class C state tournament tipped-off on Wednesday at First Interstate Arena in Billings with four first round girl's matchups.

Twin Bridges 55 Ekalaka 24

The first game on Wednesday slated #1 seed from the west Twin Bridges against the #2 seed form the east Ekalaka.

The Falcons dominated in a wire-to-wire first round win, never trailing the Bulldogs. Twin Bridges was up 14 at halftime 26-12 behind nine points from Allie Dale. The Falcons shot 44 percent on two-point field goals compared to just 13.6 percent for the Bulldogs.

Second half was no different for the Falcons. They won the third quarter 13-7 as baskets were hard to come by for Ekalaka. The Bulldogs finished the game shooting just 15.6% from twos and 17.4% from three in the 55-24 loss.

Twin Bridges was led by a game-high 21 points by Allie Dale on 8/13 shooting. She also had ten rebounds. The Bulldogs were led by 11 points by Nasya O'Connor.

Twin Bridges advanced to the semifinals where they take on the winner between Roy-Winifred and Plentywood.

Roy-Winifred 48 Plentywood 27

Roy-Winifred began its Class C title defense on Wednesday against Plentywood. The Outlaws won their first outright state championship last season.

Roy-Winifred and Plentywood set the tone early on with a fast-paced first quarter in which the Outlaws held a 13-9 lead after one. In the second quarter, the Outlaws looked like they were going to pull away. They went on an 11-0 run, led by as many as nine, but Plentywood was able to stay close.

Paityn Curtiss was 4/5 from the field with eight points to lead the Wildcats in the opening half. Laynee Elness had a hot-start shooting from deep, going 3/4 from beyond the arc for 13 points for the Outlaws.

The Outlaws' lead extended to 11 after three quarters as they led Plentywood 33-22.

Plentywood scored just nine points in the second half as they trailed by as many as 21 in the game. Wildcats were led by 12 points from Emma Brensdal to go with 11 rebounds.

Elness finished with 24 points as she was 9/14 on the floor and 4/8 from beyond the arc.

Roy-Winifred will play Twin Bridges in the semifinals at 6:30 PM on Thursday.