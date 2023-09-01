WORDEN--The Huntley Project Red Devils looked to rebound from a loss last week at Manhattan in their home opener, and Shepherd looked to keep the momentum rolling.

Project scored on their first drive of the game, but it was all defense until the Red Devils bobbled a punt and Ethan Engstrom knocked it loose. The Scotties wasted no time punching it in. They tried for two and didn't convert and trailed by one.

Those would be their only points of the game, though, as a long pass from near midfield to Cade Sorlie and a Jake Cook pick six turned the tides in a hurry. Huntley Project went on to win in 38-6.

Across the bridge in Shepherd, Three Forks was out to a 26-6 lead at halftime.

The Wolves threatened to add more midway through the third quarter, but Aidan Lammers, who had a night on offense too, came up with a red-zone interception.

The Mustangs had several opportunities, but not a lot of luck. Three Forks had several goal-line stands in the final quarter, forcing the Mustangs to turn the ball over on downs in the red zone.

The Wolves did add one more touchdown with a few minutes left in the second half, Shane Williams got the ball in his hands and weaved through a few defenders, and that was all he needed. The Wolves left no doubt with a 32-6 win over the Mustangs.