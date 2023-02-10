BILLINGS--Huntley Project won the team state title last season and seem to be on their way to a second title with a 25-point lead after day one.

They're relying on seniors Gavin Nedens and Cooper Lane, who are both seeking their third title.

Nedens took down Micah Aker of Superior on his way to the semifinals with an 8-3 decision win.

His teammate Cooper Lane over in 132 also won by decision, 4-2, over Drew Carey, earning him a semifinal spot and getting him one step closer to defending his title.

Wylee Lindeen is another name to watch for Project, he came in second last season and as a senior, wants to add a title to his resume before before his career comes to a close. Both of his wins so far have come by pin.

Three Forks sits right behind Project in the rankings, and 145 pounder Dylan Kamps won on a pin in the second round, and also notched his 100th career win in the quarterfinal match.