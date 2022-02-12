BILLINGS- There are now 38 young men in Montana wrestling history to win four straight state championships. That feat was accomplished by Sidney's Aden Graves on Saturday.

Graves defeated Lewistown's Wyatt Elam in Class A's 160 pounds by an 8-0 decision to become the third from Sidney to win four state titles. Sidney also won their fifth straight team state championship.

"I don't even really have words for it. It's just a big goal I've had since I was little so to finally accomplish it is big and huge for not only me but for Sidney and everyone who has helped me get here," Graves said.

Havre finished in second, Miles City in third in the team race.

Aden's little brother, freshman Reece Graves, pinned Ronan's Ridge Cote to win his first state championship. Aden said that was the sweetest state title of the day. Here's Aden listing his favorites of three state titles today.

"Honestly, I'm going to go with Reece's, that was big he hadn't wrestled that kid yet this year. Then the fifth title for the team that was special, and fourth win is pretty good, too," Graves said.

Other wrestlers in Class A were seeking three state championships. Havre's Orion Thivierge bested Sidney's Grady Nelson by fall in less than a minute as the senior wins his third straight.

Two defending state champions squared off against each other at 145 pounds in Sidney's Zander Dean and Livingston's Danyk Jacobsen. Jacobsen won at the Eastern AA tournament, but Dean gets the 2-1 decision.

Sidney's Owen Lonski pounds by a 14-6 decision to become a three-time state champion.

At 103 pounds, Laurel freshman Elijah Nose won by pinfall, delivering the Locomotives their first individual state champion since 2016. Joining him was fellow Loco Ashton Ulschak, who pinned his opponent in the second round to win the title.

Two Miles City heavyweights faced off against each other in Holden Meged and Gabe Walker. Walker won by pinfall in the final round and held up his teammate, Meged, alongside him after the match.

Class AA Wrestling

The day started off strong for Billings West. The Golden Bears had a wrestler in the state championship match in 103-, 113-, 120- and 138-pound weight classes.

At 103, freshman Zach Morse capped off an undefeated season, pinning his opponent in the second round.

Keyan Hernandez defended his state title and stayed undefeated in his high school career with an 8-0 win by decision over Billings Senior's Cole Krutzfeldt.

At 132 pounds, Kalispell Glacier's Teegan Vasquez capped off an undefeated season, pinning Senior's Idren Peak. Vasquez was the champion at 120 pounds in 2021 and 113 pounds in 2020. He will get a chance for four next year.

"Looking for four, that's the goal we've been talking about it and I'm ready to get after it next year I'm looking forward to it," said Vasquez.

Helena Capital's Carson DesRosier's quest for three state championships ended in the semifinals to West High's Jesse Aarness. Aarness finished as the runner-up last year and won a state title in the season prior. On Saturday, Aarness battled Eastern AA champion Jalen Vladic. Aarness won his second state title with a 1-0 decision over Vladic.

"Well before I just always tense up before matches. This one, before the semis, I said if I wrestle my match like I know how, I don't think anyone in the state can't touch me. Before I had nothing to lose, I won state one year there's nothing else I need to prove, so I just went out there and wrestled as hard as I could, took my shots and it clearly worked," said Aarness.

Missoula Big Sky's Izzy Moreno won it all at 132 pounds last year. On Saturday at 145 pounds, he dueled with Kalispell Flathead's Fin Nadeau, who finished as the runner-up for the last three seasons. This year, Nadeau broke through by a 5-3 decision.

"It's the best feeling ever. It sucked the last three years I got second, I just had to push through, and this year it's just a great feeling. I'm so happy right now," said Nadeau.

Bozeman Junior Avery Allen was seeking his third straight championship at 152 pounds. The Eastern AA champ defeated Great Fall's Dylan Block by technical fall, winning his third state title.

The Iowa commit from Billings West, Drake Rhodes, finished an undefeated season in style against Flathead's Gabe Lake. Rhodes finishes his career with three state championships. He becomes the third Golden Bear to win three state titles.

Rhodes talked about leaving a legacy for the younger guys at West, "Just try to set an example in the room working hard. I know people start following if they see that I worked hard and it pays off, they know if they work hard, it will pay off, and they're getting better every day it's pretty cool to watch."

After coming up short the past two seasons, Billings Skyview junior Paolo Salminen defeated Anders Thompson by pinfall to win his first state championship.

"This year I really focused on wrestling and dedicated the last four months all to it, trained all offseason," said Salminen.

Afterwards, he celebrated in style with a backflip.

"It was awesome, I didn't think I was going to stick it as well as I did, but I landed it perfectly, it was pretty crazy actually."

Kalispell Flathead edged Billings Senior by 19 points to win the Team AA state title. Billings West finished third.

You can find more results and team scores here.