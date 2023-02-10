BILLINGS- In what's considered a very competitive race for a Class A state wrestling trophy, Columbia Falls jumped out to a 23-point lead over Miles City after the quarterfinals.

Chris Rathjun defeated Sidney's Owen Lonski, who was pursuing a fourth state title but has been battling illness according to coaches. Rathjun won again in the quarterfinals by decision to add to the Wildcats' total. Justin Windaur, a state champion for Columbia Falls last year, now wrestling at 160 won by fall as multiple Wildcats advanced to the semifinals. In total, nine Wildcats are on to the semifinals. Wildcats have 108 points to Miles City's 85.

Miles City is in second, as guys like Currey Brown and Holden Meged, two wrestlers who finished as runners-up a year ago advanced. Five cowboys advanced in the winner's bracket.

Sidney is in fourth and defending state champions Reece Graves and Xander Dean both advanced. The Eagles had 76 points after the quarterfinals and consolation matchups. Five Eagles advanced to the semifinals as well as five from Frenchtown.

Laurel is in third with 80 points and defending state champ Elijah Note pinned his teammate to return to the semifinals.

Lockwood is sending three guys to the semifinals, including Cole Krutzfeldt, a runner-up in AA last year for Senior, now with the Lions he's moving forward in the winner's bracket.

You can find full results from the all-class state wrestling tournament here.