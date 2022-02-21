BILLINGS- The Lodge Grass boys defeated Lame Deer 71-66 in the district 3B championship on Saturday night. It was the third meeting between the two, top-ranked teams in Class B.

That meeting was in Colstrip, and the other two were held at MetraPark in front of large crowds. The scene at MetraPark between the Morning Stars and Indians reminds me of the late 1980s, what many would consider the golden age of 'rez ball.'

Elvis Old Bull of Lodge Grass, Hardin's Jonathan Takes Enemy, even the great teams at Shepherd would draw a packed house at the big barn. Plenty Coups won three state titles as well in that era.

Gordon Real Bird won five state championships with Lodge Grass during that time, pioneering a new way to play high school basketball in Montana.

Real Bird spoke with me about what made those teams great then, and compares them to this Lodge Grass group, who is this weekend beings their quest for a third straigtht state championship.