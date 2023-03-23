BILLINGS- Billings West girls head basketball coach Charlie Johnson has resigned from his position after a decade of leading the program.

The news was announced by SD2 Athletics and Activities Director Mark Wahl.

Wahl said in the email, "Charlie has done an outstanding job leading one of the top tier programs in the State over the past 10 years. He has been a fantastic role model, mentor, and leader for each and every student-athlete who has passed through his program."

Johnson recently led the Golden Bears to a State AA championship in Butte, the program's first outright state title since 2011. West also won a co-state championship in 2020 under Johnson.

Wahl added, "We can't thank Charlie enough for all he as done for Girls Basketball at West High. We wish him all the best as he continues in his role as a teacher at West High. We will begin the search for his replacement immediately."