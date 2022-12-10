BILLINGS--Senior hosted Hellgate and Billings Central hosted Havre in a busy basketball weekend around the state.

The Havre offense got off to a hot start, both teams relying heavily on three-point shooting early in the game.

The Blue Ponies led most of the first half, but the Ram offense had the edge in the second half as they went on to win 58-49.

Over in AA, Senior and Hellgate facing off. The Knights were up by 10 in the first half and were making some tough shots, but the Broncs were trying to mount a comeback.

Jaiden Turner made some tough shots in key moments, but the Knight offense was too much to handle as they go on to beat Senior in the Palace 61-50.