BILLINGS--Billings Central and Laurel are two teams commonly associated with the best in Class A soccer. They both have been a pretty dominant force over the past couple of years and on Saturday they clashed at Amend Park.

First up were the boys, Central scored three goals in the first half, and then added a pair in the second half to close out a 5-0 shutout.

The Lady Locomotives have won the last three state championships, but the Central girls came in hoping to flip the script here at home.

The Rams got on the board first, but Laurel scored three unanswered goals, including a masterful top shelf shot over the keeper's head by senior midfielder Alyse Aby to win it 3-1.

"I was just dribbling and I hear Mya say 'shoot it' and I'm not really the best shooter, so I just kind of shot it and hoped it went in to be honest," Aby said.

"All week, it's just kind of a butterflies kind of thing, I mean all week it's 'we're going to do this, we're going to do this, this is how we're going to stop them, this is how they're going to stop us," senior forward Mya Maack said.

"Just all week, kind of anticipation that we're really looking forward to all year."