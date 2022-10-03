RED LODGE- Whenever a new coach takes over a program, there's new concepts and ideals that are instantly implemented to the team.



That's what is happening right now in Red Lodge as a pair of former Frontier Conference standouts look to stamp their mark on Rams Volleyball.

Bailie Carlson is back home in Red Lodge, and she's taking charge of the Ram's volleyball program. Carlson said there are so many things she is working to instill in the group, but the top priority is changing culture.

"We're going through some culture stuff and mental games right now. Mostly, just the mentality that you don't give up on balls, you never let up, stuff like that. Changing that is tricky though," Carlson said.



Culture can be a buzz word you often hear about with sports teams. It's difficult to change, especially when you have seven seniors on this year's Ram's roster. So, what does changing the culture, mean for this group?

"She really helps encourage us to not get upset at our mistakes, we used to be scared to make mistakes and she's really helped us with that," senior outside hitter Trinity Frank said.

Carlson said she's working to instill confidence in the group, and she explained her girls often matchup with their opponent statistically. Now, they just need to get over that mental hurdle together and Carlson knows a thing or two about that.



She played volleyball at Montana Tech. Her assistant, Daniella Russell was a standout at Rocky.

"It helps so much because they have so much knowledge and played at higher levels so it's nice to be learning all that stuff," said senior libero Ryan Johnson.

"If anything, I think it helps from a player's perspective I understand every player is different," Russell explained. "Some girls you have to be harder on, and getting the best out of people is really a mixed-up soup and you just have to find what works best and more than anything I hope they carry and take away the values to something beyond sports just like working hard and important things that will carry you through life."



Carlson said having Russell with her as helped move things forward in the gym.

"I'm so lucky that Dani joined this year. She is wonderful and we always talk to the girls about college. Like, when we were in college we did this and volleyball can provide you so many opportunities like all the traveling we did' traveling on airplanes with teams and everything college can offer you and we try to set their sights on that," she said.

Carlson and Russell faced off a couple times during their collegiate careers, and now they realize how similar the experience they shared really was.

"Our college careers were very similar. We started as shaky freshman and by the end of it we were both all-Americans and had the best careers we could've ask for. We're competitive but just about the sport in general not even your mascot," said Carlson.



The pair of Red Lodge natives hope to bring that competitive nature and experience back home to build something special with Rams volleyball.