BILLINGS- Montana and Wyoming are preparing to face off once again as the top players from both states compete in the Midland Roundtable All-Star Basketball Series.

The Montana girls haven't lost to Wyoming since June 10, 2016 in Sheridan when Wyoming rallied from a nine-point deficit in the first half to beat the Treasure State 71-64. Head Coach Wes Keller is 9-0 in charge of the Montana girls.

According to the Midland Roundtable, all ten players on the Montana girls' roster are signed to play basketball in college for the first time.

Keller has one Rocky commit in Brenna Linse from Billings Senior on this year's all-star roster. The other Magic City program once again is well represented, as three MSUB signees will be featured this weekend.

Missoula Hellgate's Bailee Sayler, Roy-Winifred's Madeline Heggem and Billings West's Kaitlin Grossman are all committed to play for Head Coach Kevin Woodin and the Yellowjackets next year .

"I mean its super cool I've always competed against them. I've never played against Madeline in a real game, but we have in summer games I played her in the HIT tournament so playing with them and seeing their skill, what they can do is super cool," Sayler said. Woodin is known to recruit heavily in the Treasure State, and Grossman, who won Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year, said she's excited to play with her fellow Montanans. "They're super talented and fun to play with and they're also super nice and fun to be around so I'm super excited," said Grossman. Heggem said it's been competing against her future teammates, and she's also happy to be reunited with a former teammate at Roy-Winifred, Dyauni Boyce who just finished her freshman season with the 'Jackets .