BILLINGS- Will Stepan wanted everyone to know how he felt after coming up with the game-sealing interception in Butte's wild come-from-behind win against Billings West on Friday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.

It was that it probably wasn't the most strategic move.

"Let me just say that was a very dumb play by me," Stepan said. "I should've batted that down."

To be fair to Stepan, it wasn't as if the Bulldogs played the most polished of games. In fact, if there was such a thing as advanced analytics for Montana high school football, those metrics probably would've had Butte losing its season opening game. By a lot.

But even after (and stay with the list here) four interceptions, four fumbles (two lost), a pick-six given up, a punt being blocked deep in its territory and being both scoreless and down 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Butte somehow toughed it out and started the 2023 campaign with a comeback 21-17 victory over the Golden Bears.

How's that for a way to begin a season?

"We figured out a way to win; that's the most important thing," Bulldogs coach Arie Grey said. "Man, I'm so proud of our kids for battling ... West High's a pretty good team, I think they're probably one of the top teams out there. And so for us to come down here and do that on their field, that's an awesome thing."

You're doing the math correctly: Butte scored 21 fourth-quarter points, ramping into overdrive a game which for three quarters hadn't been dominated by the Bears, but hadn't exactly seen the Bulldogs do much with the opportunities they were given, either.

A 10-point West second quarter was sandwiched between two scoreless periods, with the Bears scoring on back-to-back possessions via a 49-yard field goal from kicker (and Kentucky commit) Jacob Kauwe and a 14-yard pass play from quarterback Drew McDowell to wideout Matt Ludwig.