BILLINGS- It may have felt a little weird coming off his fingertips, but Maclain Burckley said his three-pointer looked good when he shot it.

The backboard flashed red, the buzzer sounded, and the basketball went through the net as Burkcley buried the deep ball to deliver a crosstown win for Senior 63-60.

"Teammates trust me to take the last shot and it felt good," he said.

Billings Senior had to rally in the fourth quarter to be in a position to win the game.

Skyview's Rhyse Owens went on a personal 9-0 run to end the third quarter and the Falcons led 47-39 entering the fourth. The lead would grow to as many as ten before the Broncs made their run.

Brighton McCaffrey and Zak Woog both came up with key play after key play, and just like that, Senior claimed a 1-point lead with four minutes remaining.

With a minute to go, Woog, just a sophomore who swings between JV and varsity, came up with a steal and lay-up in transition to put the Broncs up five with under a minute to play.

"We had Zach Woog step up, if it wasn't for him, we probably wouldn't have got this win," Burckley said.

Skyview wouldn't go away. Lane Love pulled the Falcons within two. Then a Broncs turnover gave Skyview the ball with 14 seconds to play. Owens received the inbound and quickly scored on a floater through the lane. Just like that, the crosstown rivals were tied at 60 with just over six seconds remaining.

Senior inbounded the ball to Woog. Woog passed it over to Teylor Ronish, Ronish to Burckley who hoisted the three from beyond the arc to win it for Senior.

"Just so happy for these kids, they've been battling all year, playing close games and what a way to win this one," said Senior head coach Drew Haws after the win. "This could be a launch pad for us. We have a week and a half off now, get some rest and this could be our springboard into the second half of the season."