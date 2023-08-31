BILLINGS- Helena Capital outscored Billings Skyview 21-0 in the second half on Thursday night enroute to a 35-10 road victory.

The Bruins improve to 1-1 after the win over the Falcons. Skyview falls to 0-2.

Helena Capital jumped out to a 7-0 victory early in the first quarter, but the Falcons had an early answer. After a short field goal cut the deficit to four, Paxton Fitch scurried in for a short touchdown run near the goal line to give the Falcons a 10-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Capital quarterback Merek Mihelish found Daniel Larson on a quick pitch and catch for six and the Bruins led 14-10 at halftime.

After another quick Capital score put the Bruins up 21-10, Tuff Adams plowed through for a short touchdown run to increase the lead to 18 as the Bruins rolled to a 35-10 victory at Daylis Stadium.