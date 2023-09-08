  • Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter

The Broncs are trying to rebound from a first-round playoff loss to Kalispell Glacier last season, and they're leaning heavily on their senior leadership to make a push.

For this year's Broncs, the foundation of the program is that class of over 20 seniors looking to finish their high school career strong. 
 
"They've taken charge, and it's their team and their program at this point, so, really happy with the way our seniors have led," head coach Chris Murdock said. 
 
"Mostly, we push each other just to be the best we can be and not be selfish to each other," senior running back and cornerback Jalen Rosas said. "It's a lot of selflessness on the team."
 
"It's about teaching the younger guys to step up and follow the team direction, and ultimately, if we can work as a team, we can have great success," senior wide receiver and linebacker Lucas Wilkinson said.
 
The thing that helped shape that strong leadership and program mindset were the games that barely slipped away from them last season.
 
"We lost by one score several times, so I think you learn a lot when you go through that, and we know that time is precious, and every play matters," Murdock said.
 
"We felt like we were going to win easily, so we need to have higher standards for ourselves," Wilkinson said. 
 
While a lot of their focus is on mindset and leadership, they have an aggressive, quick group ready to back it up. 
 
"They like to play physical, and they love playing football and coming out every day," Murdock said. 'That makes it fun as a coach, when the boys love it and it's a fun experience."
 
"We hustle, and we're really aggressive," Rosas said. "Aggressive, hustle, everyone wants to go out there and do the best they can. Prove to everybody we're one of the best teams in the state."
 
The Broncs sit at an even 1-1 after the first two weeks of the season, and host Gallatin at Daylis Stadium Friday night at 7pm.

