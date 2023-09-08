BILLINGS--The Broncs are trying to rebound from a first-round playoff loss to Kalispell Glacier last season, and they're leaning heavily on their senior leadership to make a push.

For this year's Broncs, the foundation of the program is that class of over 20 seniors looking to finish their high school career strong.

"They've taken charge, and it's their team and their program at this point, so, really happy with the way our seniors have led," head coach Chris Murdock said.