BILLINGS--The Billings Skyview Falcons paid a visit to the Billings Senior Broncs in a crosstown soccer matchup rescheduled for Saturday night.

The girls were up first under the lights at Daylis Stadium and ended with a scoreless draw. Both teams had shots on goal and opportunities, but nobody was able to convert.

The Broncs were looking to regain momentum after a loss last game, and the Falcons were looking to keep their momentum after winning their first game last week.

"At the end there, I was like, 'just give it your all'," Skyview sophomore goalkeeper Tenley Leffler said. "'You cannot get scored on'. So, it's really hard, but you've just got to stay in the game."

"I think, obviously, a 0-0 draw is kind of frustrating," Broncs senior midfield Payton Grover said. "Obviously, we prefer to have a decisive win, but we're looking forward to coming back from this game and cleaning it up a little bit and making an effort to succeed with our next goals."

On the guys side, it looked like more of the same at first, shots on goal and good saves by Skyview's Nathan Moore.

It was a physical crosstown matchup as Skyview looked for their first win of the season against the Broncs.

Midway through the first half, Dusty Cullingworth looked like he was taking a shot for the goal and the keeper was ready, but Alex Woods was waiting to punch it in.

Skyview added a goal in the second half, but the Broncs came through on a penalty kick to take home the victory 2-1.