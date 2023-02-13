BILLINGS- State wrestling weekend became a historic weekend for athletics at Lockwood high school.



On the Class A mats at MetraPark, the Lions watched as two student-athletes became the first state champions in the school's history.



First at 120-pounds, freshman Brody Ketterling defeated Ronan's Ridge Cote by a 7-2 decision, a momentous occasion for the wrestling program and the school.

"It's definitely really cool just being the first to do something that hasn't been done yet... It's definitely not a place I thought I'd be as soon as I am, Cole did help me a lot just pushing me in practice and stuff," Ketterling said. And Cole Krutzfeldt was right behind his teammate. Krutzfeldt, a state runner-up last year in AA, finish on top with a 13-6 decision over Tyler Gilfry to secure his first state championship. "You know I think it's a pretty cool thing I think me and Brody achieving on the same day, back-to-back was pretty cool. We pushed each other, our whole team pushed each other, and I think it will continue to grow off of what we've done this year," Krutzfeldt said.

The wrestling program has grown to over 20 wrestlers this season. They had six total wrestlers reach the podium over the weekend. With the majority of that talent being underclassmen, Lockwood may be a threat to be reckoned with very soon in Class A.