BILLINGS- Broadview-Lavina beat Melstone 54-46 on Monday night in a challenge game and advanced to the Class C state tournament.

Broadview-Lavina commanded the majority of the game through three quarters and extended their lead to 19 at one point as Melstone scored just 19 points through three quarters.

Bryce Grebe and the Broncs wouldn't go down without a fight. Grebe had 32-points in the game with 22 of those coming in the fourth quarter. The deficit was cut to six, but it wouldn't be enough.

Connor Glennie paced the Pirates with 15 points, with the majority of those coming at the free throw line at the end of the game. Kade Erickson had 14 and Jace Jansen scored nine points.

Broadview-Lavina advances to play Manhattan Christian on Thursday in the Class C state tournament.