LAUREL- The Broadus girls and Scobey boys each won Eastern C golf divisional titles on Monday at the Laurel Golf Club.

The Broadus girls were led by a total score of 102 by Emma Isaacs and 104 from Graci Barbero. Plentywood finished second six strokes back, with Absarokee taking third.

Plentywood's Paityn Curtiss paced the field with a final total of 95, winning the divisional title by five strokes over Absarokee's Allison Howes. Isaacs was third in the individual race.

Led by Braxton Wolfe and Cooper Axtman, Scobey boys won by 18 strokes for the Eastern C crown. Axtman won the individual title with an 86, followed by Wolfe just a stroke behind that. Mondak's Adam Paine finished third at 91.

Plentywood also finished second in the boys' team standings followed by Absarokee in third.