BRIDGER- The Bridger Scouts are back in familiar territory after they swept Custer-Hysham in the District 4C undefeated semifinal on Friday night.

The Lady Scouts did so in their new gym, hosting the district tournament and on Friday, punched their ticket to the district championship on Saturday and secured their spot at the divisional tournament.

"I think us playing as a team was super important, and that's kind of what set us apart from them. We really worked hard for this moment, and I think that we're ready for tomorrow, and... super exciting," said Mya Goltz.

Cassidy Schwend added, "We just have worked so hard for this moment and we're here now, it's postseason, and we just gotta keep rolling."