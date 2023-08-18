  • Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter

BRIDGER--The Bridger Scouts have been a big name in Class C the past few years, but this season, they've got a lot of young guys, and a new head coach.
 
The Scouts said it's a pretty easy adjustment, though, and after losing in the state semifinal last season, they're ready for some redemption.
 
"I believe that these guys are hungry and determined for a rematch, or the potential to get to the state championship, so it's getting them prepared, physically and mentally," first-year head coach Andrew Johnson said.
 
Johnson has experience as an assistant coach at the high school level and a head coach in youth football. In his first stint as a high school head coach, he's brought in a new, pass-heavy offense.
 
"It's definitely different, but it's not something completely groundbreaking," junior running back and linebacker Justin Dravetsky said. "We know what we're doing, at least the older kids," he added with a laugh.
 
The Scouts are a young team, and early on in the season, that seems like their biggest challenge. However, they are confident in their coaching staff's ability to get everybody up to speed. 
 
"We've got a lot of new guys that haven't had a lot of experience, but we've got two new coaches that have a lot of experience," junior quarterback and linebacker Gage Goltz said.
 
Luckily, they have some strong upperclassman leadership to help the less-experienced players adjust.
 
"We have to help them out a lot, show them the way, and just lead through vocally and just doing what I do, and they can watch and learn," Goltz said. 
 
"It starts with me and Gage and all of the other juniors and seniors using as much knowledge as we have already and building on what the coaches have told them," Dravetsky said. "Just picking them up when they do little things wrong and helping them correct the fundamentals."
 
The Scouts debut their new offense for the first time at home August 25 at 7pm.

