BRIDGER--The Bridger Scouts have been a big name in Class C the past few years, but this season, they've got a lot of young guys, and a new head coach.

The Scouts said it's a pretty easy adjustment, though, and after losing in the state semifinal last season, they're ready for some redemption.

"I believe that these guys are hungry and determined for a rematch, or the potential to get to the state championship, so it's getting them prepared, physically and mentally," first-year head coach Andrew Johnson said.

Johnson has experience as an assistant coach at the high school level and a head coach in youth football. In his first stint as a high school head coach, he's brought in a new, pass-heavy offense.