BOZEMAN--In the Class C unbeaten semifinal match the Bridger Scouts took on their rival the Manhattan Christian Eagles.

The Eagles set the tone early in the first set, as Ava Bellach chipped the ball down the line for a kill. She was one of three Eagles in double digit kills tonight, along with Katelyn VanKirk and Miranda Wyatt.

They took the first set 25-19, but the Scouts came roaring back. They made some impact blocks and Dylann Popisil and Mya Goltz led the Scout offense with 16 and 14 kills, respectively.

The Scouts took the next three sets 25-22, 25-17, and 25-17 to advance to the state title game Saturday.