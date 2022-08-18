Bridger football ready to compete despite loss of impact seniors
Katelyn McLean
BRIDGER--Bridger High School lost a lot of high impact seniors after last season, especially at the wide receiver and quarterback positions. But their message? Don't count them out just yet.
"We lost a lot of seniors last year, seven, eight guys, so we had some guys that got some minutes and just improving off of that, and then getting the young guys ready for the season this year," head coach Jim Goltz said.
"I think we've worked really hard this year so I hope we can go as far or even farther this year even with all the loss of the other seniors," senior wide receiver/linebacker Jacob Buessing said.
One of the positions that will rely on the leadership of older guys like Buessing the most is the wide receivers.
"I'm really trying to teach them what I learned at a couple camps this summer, some footwork and stuff."
Despite their passing game taking a hit in the offseason, they are in a good position to rely on their run game with their seniors in key positions--and family ties at tailback.
"Our running backs are going to be really good. Our fullback, Zach Althoff, is one of our senior leaders, and then my youngest son, Gage, is going to play tailback, and then our other senior is going to play quarterback and Buessing will play end, all strengths of our team this year," Goltz said.
They are excited to get back out on the field and hoping that leadership can translate into a playoff caliber season.
"I think last year we kind of got ahead of ourselves, and so this year I'd like to just play one game at a time," senior running back/linebacker Zach Althoff said.
"I'm just excited to get back on the field and get a game in," Goltz said. "We travel to Meeteetse on Saturday, August 27 to open up, and they came up here and we had a great game and we're expecting a great game to start the season. I think a lot of people are going to count us out because we lost a lot of seniors, but hopefully we can prove some people wrong and compete."
