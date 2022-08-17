BRIDGER- Bridger High School gets a fresh new look this school year.

"All these things are a source of pride. You know it's a focal point of the community and they can't wait to play in here. The fifth and sixth graders are asking when practice starts, they want to use that new gym and it's really exciting to be a part of," said Bridger superintendent Bill Phillips.



After a bond was passed just over a year ago, which cleared the way for $9 million worth of renovations, the school debuts a new look for academics, athletics and community events.

"The first thing is pride, it's a fantastic building and I just think it adds more pride to our school and the kids are super excited about it," said Bridger Principal Michaela Witt .

Last year's graduating senior's did get a chance to use the building for their high school graduation, and the pride is growing even more since. That's what a new building like this can do for your students. In addition to the new gym, there's a new music rom, concession stand, weight room, courtyard, and other updates to district facilities .





"The kids and staff especially kids were thrilled. Underneath this gym floor every kid signed their name on the cement then we covered that with the gym floor. I mean they bought into it right away," said Phillips .

The old gym featured hardwood floors from the '70s, and don't worry it still stands in Bridger as the auxiliary gym.

Phillips said, "I talk to people in the community who have been complaining about the gym floor since the '70s and how bad it was. They're all thrilled we have a decent floor and a whole new facility."

Before the renovations, Bridger didn't have a locker room for opponents, or a room for referees. Of course, that's all changed now.

"Before we had to all share between two locker rooms. Our referees also have their own locker room which is very nice," said Witt.

Even though there is a lot of new, it's not out with the old. Legacy Hall displays historic memorabilia, and with a tradition like Bridger's, there's plenty of hardware .

"First, I thought we had plenty of room but then we started digging through the archives and it's really cool," Phillips said. "Once we got everything out, we thought there would be plenty of room but we got a hundred years of history we are digging through and it's pretty neat to get to display it."

Tradition, pride, it spreads from the Scouts, to the rest of the community .

"The school really defines a community and keeps our community together so it's a huge impact," Witt said .