BILLINGS- Some of the state's best were on display Friday at Lockwood high school in the first day of the Eastern A divisional track and field meet.

The first day featured some breakout performances, with athletes battling poor conditions to set new personal records. In the girls shot put, Laurel sophomore Maggie Hillis posted a throw of 37'5.25, besting her previous PR by nearly a foot, to win the divisional title.

Hillis said she was in a slump for a while during the season, consistently throwing around 34 feet, but after Friday's performance, she believes everything is coming together at the perfect time.

"Honestly I think it was the mental aspect of it, I always got so in my head and finally moved past that so... Honestly, it's just been a crazy season and I'm really happy to see it all pulling together," Hillis said.

Another breakout performance came in girls long jump, Fergus high schools Rylee Armstrong entered the day with a goal of making it to the divisional finals. Armstrong did that, and more. She jumped 17'1, topping her previous best by a foot with the best mark of the day. Armstrong described what that jump felt like.

I was in the air and thought, man that was far, that felt farther then all my other jumps, then I looked in the sand and thought maybe it wasn't as far, and then I saw the tape and thought 'oh my god,' amazing it felt so good," said Armstrong.

In the boy's high jump, Park high's Payton Kokot had the top mark and matched his personal best jump of 6'2. Kokot holds the third best jump in the state in Class A.

Sidney's Jerome Entz set a new PR of 165'8 on Friday at Lockwood to win the Eastern A title and solidify his spot at the state meet.

On the track, the Laurel girls entered the day as the best 4x100 relay team in the East, and they lived up to on the track in Lockwood. The Lady Locos finished in 50.79 seconds for the top spot on the podium.

Laurel boys have the top relay time in the state in the 4x100, but they scratched on the first leg of Friday's race. That opened the door for Sidney, who won the relay in 45.16 seconds.

Hardin's Mariah Aragon was once again in a league of her own in the 1600m run. Aragon holds the top time in Class A this season, and in a race that featured multiple seasons it felt like, Aragon pulled away from the field and crossed the finish line in 5:23.53.