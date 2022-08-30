BILLINGS--The Billings Senior Broncs and Bozeman Hawks went head to head at Amend Park today. The Senior boys overpowered the Hawks 3-1, and the Lady Hawks showed out in the first half.

They scored three goals in four minutes, after an early goal by Ursula Vlases kicked off the scoring. Lauren Barckholtz put two in a row over the keeper's head two minutes apart, and Vlases added one more to her first-half total.

The Lady Hawks added three more goals to their total in the second half and ended up winning 7-0.