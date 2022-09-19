BILLINGS- Bozeman Gallatin and Billings Skyview both scored in the second half as two of the top girls teams in the state played to a 1-1 draw.

Olivia Collins, the leading goal scorer in the state, had a couple good looks early on but both soared over the net. Billings Skyview hit the crossbar twice in the first half but neither team scored and it was 0-0 at the break.

In the second half Rae Smart scored for the Falcons and Collins equalized as the two top teams in Eastern AA played to a 1-1 draw. Raptors lead the Falcons in the standings by one point.

The Bozeman Gallatin boys beat Billings Skyview 5-1 earlier in the afternoon .