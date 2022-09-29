BILLINGS- Bozeman's offense pounded the ball up the field consistently on Thursday night to blow past Billings Senior 38-3.

The Hawks scored on all put one drive in the first half and carried a 24-0 lead into halftime.

On their opening drive, Jake Casagranda found Avery Allen for the nine-yard score. Next possession, Casagranda threw his second of the game this time finding Luke Smith for paydirt.

Senior went three and out on their first three drives, and Bozeman scored on their first three, leading 17-0 early on in the second quarter.

Brady Casagranda scored on a six-yard run, plunging into the endzone and Bozeman led 24-0 after the first half.

Billings Senior tried to build some momentum in the second half and did convert on a field with 5:04 to go in the third quarter but that was all the Senior offense could muster on Thursday.

After another touchdown reception from Allen, and another one on the run by Casagranda, Bozeman defeated Senior 38-3 to improve to 4-2. Senior falls to 2-4.