BILLINGS- Layla Baumann represents a proud tradition at Billings West as a finalist for Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year.

The focus for her as always been sports, specifically basketball. Baumann played varsity all four years for the Lady Bears and leaves the Golden Dome with an impressive list of accolades.

She was named all-state twice, and has won two Class AA state championships. Baumann was named the state tournament MVP this past season. Simply put, it's what she always dreamed about when she was around the West program at a young age.

"I definitely looked up to people in high school going to camps, Johnson talking about Shayla Montague and thinking I want to be her someday and it's so awesome to be like them and win not just one state championship but two," Baumann said.

Last year's Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year winner was Billings West hoops standout Kaitlin Grossman, who now plays at MSU-Billings. Baumann of course is now a finalist, before she joins the 'Jackets in the fall herself. She said the honor is a chance to reconnect with fellow great athletes.

"I got to come last year and be a part of it and it was so awesome, and we keep in touch all the time talking about classes we're taking, basketball next year," she said. "Being with all these great athletes I know most of them and regaining that friendship again like I played with Lily on a soccer team, Charlize on a travel ball team and you get to meet up again and it's so awesome."

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet is on May 17 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.