Billings West's Kaitlin Grossman, Taco Dowler named Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year

BILLINGS- A pair of Billings West Golden Bears took home the honors on Wednesday night at the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet.

Billings West football and track and field standout Taco Dowler was named the male athlete of the year.

Twin brother, Cade, and fellow West high student athletes Isaiah Claunch and Drake Rhodes, along with Skvyiew's Payton Sanders were finalists for the award.

Taco Dowler is the second consecutive winner from West. Neil Daily won the award last year. Dowler also was named Montana Gatorade Football Player of the Year earlier this year.

"It's an honor, that's what it comes down to. I look at my achievements and they're not based on recognition, I just know I'm a hard worker and that's what can take me to the next level," Taco said.

The girl's athlete of the year was West's Kaitlin Grossman. Grossman is the second Lady Bear in three years to win the award. Maddie Albrecht won it in 2020.

Other finalists for this year's award were West's Jaeden Wolff, Skyview's Brooke Berry, Billings Central's Mya Hansen and Senior's Kennedy Venner.

Grossman was first team all-conference in volleyball, basketball and track in her prep career. She'd led multiple Lady Bear teams to top three finishes in all three of those sports and is pursuing another state title this spring as a member 4x100 West high relay team.

In the fall, Grossman will stay in town and play basketball at MSU Billings, and tonight she spoke about her time as a three-sport standout at West.

"I think it helped me, it's fun to have something new and different to do but always staying active and in the gym and all the sports I was able to do built off one of another and helped me find success," Grossman said. "Honestly I was a little surprised it's such a great honor to be considered among all the other athletes here."

Guest speaker of the event was former Montana Tech football coach Bob Green.