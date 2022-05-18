Billings West's Kaitlin Grossman, Taco Dowler named Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year

BILLINGS- A pair of Billings West Golden Bears took home the honors on Wednesday night at the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet.
Billings West football and track and field standout Taco Dowler was named the male athlete of the year.
Twin brother, Cade, and fellow West high student athletes Isaiah Claunch and Drake Rhodes, along with Skvyiew's Payton Sanders were finalists for the award.
Taco Dowler is the second consecutive winner from West. Neil Daily won the award last year. Dowler also was named Montana Gatorade Football Player of the Year earlier this year.
"It's an honor, that's what it comes down to. I look at my achievements and they're not based on recognition, I just know I'm a hard worker and that's what can take me to the next level," Taco said.
The girl's athlete of the year was West's Kaitlin Grossman. Grossman is the second Lady Bear in three years to win the award. Maddie Albrecht won it in 2020.
Other finalists for this year's award were West's Jaeden Wolff, Skyview's Brooke Berry, Billings Central's Mya Hansen and Senior's Kennedy Venner.
Guest speaker of the event was former Montana Tech football coach Bob Green.