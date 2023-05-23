BILLINGS - - Billings West's Alysa Keller planned on being done with sports after high school. That is, until she started throwing javelin as a junior, and went from beginner to state champion in less than six months.

"I think it's definitely just the practice and the hours that I put in, and definitely the hours in the weight room, not just the hours at practice, it's everything and doing the stretches and drills that I need to do," Keller said.

Keller went into her first season with low expectations and minimal point of reference for how far she should be throwing. But thankfully for everyone, her coach saw her potential right away.

"Definitely not! I actually thought I was going to be really bad," Keller said with a laugh. "After the first few practices, my coach, Schmidt, came up to me and was like 'wow, you're actually doing really good.' And to me, it didn't seem really good because I didn't really know what was good, so when he told me that, he was like 'you should probably stick around'. I was like 'okay, I'll stick around for a little bit.' And then after that, it just kept going good."

Good was an understatement, as Keller suddenly found herself at the top of the state rankings and drawing attention from Division I athletic programs. So much that it caused her to reconsider her decision to let her athletic career go after high school.

"Last year, before track, I wasn't really thinking about doing any sports, I was just going to go do classes and get through that, and then after the season last year, that's when I was like, 'maybe I should think about doing javelin in college'," Keller said. "And then this year, I kind of was like 'I think I'm going to do it."

Keller committed to Brigham Young University, and recently broke the javelin record at both the Laurel Top Ten meet and the Eastern AA Divisional meet. Her season's best 157'-1" not only leads the state by about ten feet but ranks her top ten in the nation. Needless to say, she feels her season has already exceeded expectations.

"It's definitely better than I expected, because at first I Just thought I was going to keep my PR from last year, but then after I worked through the summer, I've just kind of been going up, which is good," Keller said.

It's not all about college just yet, the state track and field meet starts Friday, and Keller has her sights set on 160' by the end of the season.