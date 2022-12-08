BILLINGS--Billings West wrestling has high hopes for this season. Last year, the program earned its first team trophy in nearly two decades. This year, West High boasts over 70 wrestlers on the team, all committed to achieving their golden goals this season.

West head coach Jeremy Hernandez has three state champions returning this season. Sophomore Zach Morse will look to defend his title, and junior Keyan Hernandez and senior Jesse Aarness are both seeking their third.

"There's going to be a lot of people looking for me, there's a target on my back now so I have to work harder," Morse said.

"I just got to put in the work this year the same, if not more than I did last year to keep on top," Aarness said.

"We all got work to do. Nobody is perfect so we have to worry about this practice, tomorrow's practice and when the time comes, I'll worry about that," Hernandez said.

This offseason, hard work came to fruition for Hernandez who committed to wrestle at the next level for the University of Iowa. Mission accomplished for one of the top wrestlers in the state, but not a reason to take his foot off the pedal as he pursues the three-peat.

"Now I just got to work harder," Hernandez said. "It's a great accomplishment because I've been working for it since I was six, so it's nice to have it done with but I have to train everyday harder so I can achieve more goals."

These guys all want another chance to stand on top of the podium at the state wrestling tournament come February, with other guys on the team placing last year and a good group of freshmen, the top goal for the Golden Bears is claiming the program's first team state championship since 1994.

"Just because we haven't won it as much as we do have state champions, it just means more."

"Especially as seniors we expect everyone, down all the way to their freshman to give 110 percent to this team. Of course, our team goal for the year is a state title and we know that only happens if everybody gives their best effort in the room."